Illinois up to 23,247 COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,222 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 74 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+

Clay County is now reporting a case. IDPH is reporting a total of 23,247 cases, including 868 deaths, in 88 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

