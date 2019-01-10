Illinoisans urged to prepare for winter weather

With the threat of accumulating snow this weekend, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has begun coordinating with other state agencies on response capabilities if assistance were to become necessary.

The National Weather Service issued multiple winter storm watches throughout Illinois as a way to notify the public of the impending weekend weather. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is likely over portions of Central and Southwest Illinois, with accumulations of 6 inches or more. State and local emergency officials urge the public to take time now to prepare family members, homes and vehicles for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm. Preparedness tips include:

• Familiarize yourself with weather alert definitions, so you know how to keep your family safe;

• Winterize your home and take steps to prevent frozen water pipes;

• Make an emergency plan for you and your family;

• Build a home emergency kit with items such as food, water, medications, NOAA weather radio, flashlight and spare batteries;

• Stock your vehicle with the emergency items such as a phone charger, blankets, extra clothes, jumper cables, kitty litter or sand, a flashlight and snowscraper in the event you must travel;

• If you lose power, seek out a warming center in your area until power can be restored.

More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. This guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter