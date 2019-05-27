In honor of service: OSF Hospice nurse joins patient on trip to recognize veterans

× Expand OSF Hospice nurse Cheryl Bush and her patient, 92-year-old Korean War veteran Marshall Blomberg

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who protect us through their service to our country — particularly those who make the ultimate sacrifice.

Coming from a family of veterans, OSF Hospice nurse Cheryl Bush understands this. When her patient, 92-year-old Marshall Blomberg, expressed his desire to attend this year’s VetsRoll, she decided to go along.

VetsRoll is an annual bus trip to Washington, D.C., in honor of veterans — as a thank-you for their service and for them to visit monuments in their honor and share the experience with other vets.

Marshall served 16 months in the Korean War as part of the Army Engineers. Having grown up on a farm and once being known as the best welder in Rockford, he had some experience. During the war, Marshall says the Army Engineers mostly built roads and it wasn’t easy.

“The middle of the night, why the bell would go off, we’d all have to get up, get out — raining like crazy — get in the trucks in the mud and fix the roads where they washed out, because they washed out all the time,” he says. “Oh, I’m proud. I’ll tell you something else. If I was young enough, I had to go, I’d do it again. Because I would — I would give anything for what I went through. And if I start crying, excuse me. Because this gets to me sometimes.”

Cheryl has been taking care of Marshall and his chronic heart failure for about a year and they’ve become good friends. She also has been part of the motorcycle escort for the VetsRoll buses upon their return from the nation’s capital. Her excitement to join Marshall for this year’s trip was almost as big as his.

“He has been tickled pink since he knew that there was going to be somebody there that he knows,” Bush says. “And I’m equally happy that I’m able to be part of it. I have veteran sons and have been from a veteran family. And any way I can give back, that’s what I want to do.”

Marshall’s passion for the VetsRoll trip grew as he heard from his fellow veteran friends what a wonderful experience it was. And he planned to not miss a thing.

“I got film in my camera for 8,000 pictures,” he says. “Does that tell you anything?

It means the world to Marshall that Cheryl joined him on the trip.

“I love this lady,” he says.

For Cheryl, the excursion went beyond accompanying a friend and patient.

“Just as Marshall has mentioned, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on in a war zone,” she says. “I think this is their way to work through it. And that is part of what the VetsRoll is — it’s for healing and camaraderie.”

With 200 veterans, as well as nearly 100 volunteer handlers and medical personnel, the 10 VetsRoll buses returned from their four-day trip Wednesday.

