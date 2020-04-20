Inaugural Alton Pride celebration postponed until 2021

Alton Pride Inc. a charitable and educational organization established to bring awareness, understanding, and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community with an emphasis on the specific needs of the youth within the community, has postponed its inaugural Pride celebration.

"During this uncertain time throughout the nation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to postpone our Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 3, 2020," a press release states.

According to organizers, the effort to create a family-friendly event as a way to raise money to help area teens in crisis has not changed.

“We are setting ourselves apart from other Pride organizations by focusing on giving back to our community, rather than hosting just a parade or festival," the organization's first release stated. "We will be depositing a majority of event proceeds into structured account funding our goal to develop a local teen suicide prevention line and a teen resource center to help youth in need.”

The Board of Directors thanked the supporters and those who have given donations, assuring the money is going to more immediate needs in the Riverbend community.

"This week, we donated $500 to the Alton Crisis Food Center and plan to distribute money to various organizations in our community that help those in need," the release said. "Sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to help our community without your support; we couldn’t be doing this without you.

"Lastly, we would like to thank all of our sponsors that have made this difficult but promising decision possible, including Weathervane Ice Cream, Metro East Pride Silver, Gershman Mortgage Bronze, Alton Memorial Hospital, Medelyn Daley, Attorney at Law; Riverbend Kitchen & More, Junior League of Greater Alton, Preferred Title & Escrow, Centerstone, Phillips 66, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Angela McDowell Counseling, Mom Said No, and J&J Ventures."

