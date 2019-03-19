Inaugural Wood River Spring Fest set for April 12-21

It’s going to be a parking lot party in Wood River this spring.

The inaugural Wood River Spring Fest, organized by the new owner of the former Jack Schmitt Chevrolet building at 1401 Vaughn Road and hosted on the property’s parking lot, is set to kick off April 12 and roll on through April 21.

The festival will include food and rides from Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, which provides the rides for Bethalto Homecoming and Alton Expo, and entertainment from live bands that include the popular Dr. Zhivegas and local favorites Lady Luck, among others.

StorCo owner James Reid said he is looking forward to the festival, the opening night of which will coincide with the climate-controlled indoor storage facility’s grand opening, and getting acclimated in Wood River.

“We’re looking for ways to improve the community any way that we can,” Reid said.

Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody said a carnival is an idea the city has kicked around in recent years, and they began to pursue it more seriously when they found out the annual festival held in Roxana over Mother’s Day weekend was not being put on this year. As they began asking around this past fall, Woody said, they learned of Reid’s intent to host the Spring Fest on the StorCo property and offered to help with the entertainment aspect.

“We’ve done all the planning for this in about six weeks,” Woody said.

Woody said generous donations from community shareholders, including Phillips 66, Midwest Members Credit Union, TheBANK of Edwardsville and the Laborers’ Local 338, ensured the city could bring in noteworthy acts for the live entertainment.

The lineup includes Dr. Zhivegas from 8-11 p.m. Friday, April 12; MindBender and Climate Band from 3-6 and 7-11 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, April 13; Point Plan from 7-11 p.m. Friday, April 19; and Amped Up and Lady Luck from 3-6 and 7-11 p.m., respectively, Saturday, April 20.

“We have definitely gotten a lot of positive feedback so far,” Woody said. “I think it’s definitely a good thing for the community.”

For more information, visit the Wood River Spring Fest event page on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter