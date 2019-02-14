Industrial park coming to Pontoon Beach

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Gateway TradePort will have 7 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space.

NorthPoint Development has announced groundbreaking for Gateway TradePort, a new 600-acre industrial park in Pontoon Beach, will take place in March. The first 540,000-square-foot building is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Johan Henrikson, NorthPoint’s vice president of development, said the master plan for the facility calls for construction of 10-12 buildings comprising 7 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space.

NorthPoint has retained commercial real estate firm JLL as the exclusive leasing agent and marketer for the project. David Branding, managing director of JLL’s industrial real estate platform, has been named the project’s lead leasing agent.

“We are excited to work with David and JLL on our proposed Gateway TradePort,” Henrikson said. “This park will complement our offerings on the Missouri side using our formula for success: great location, continuous spec program with flexible building layouts, along with market-leading tax abatement for bulk users in the Metro East submarket.”

Gateway TradePort will be southwest of the intersection of I-270 and I-255. Henrikson said planning and design for the facility has been in the works for 18 months and that the full build-out will be over a period of several years.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler welcomes another addition to the county’s thriving logistics sector. The county has doubled transportation and warehousing jobs since 2008.

“This is another big win for Madison County,” Prenzler said. “Congratulations to Mayor Pagano, Pontoon Beach, and Madison County Community Development. This add another location to our growing logistics industry, which has already brought thousands of jobs to the county.”

Madison County Director of Community Development Trudy Bodenbach points out this new development is a huge investment into Pontoon Beach and Madison County.

“Pontoon Beach officials are rightfully excited with this success,” Bodenbach said. “This project will be a great addition to the village of Pontoon Beach. This will be a huge shot in the arm for all of our surrounding communities.”

“The Pontoon Beach Village Board and myself are very excited about the new development coming to Pontoon Beach,” Pontoon Mayor Mike Pagano said. “Gateway TradePort will bring many construction jobs and many regular jobs after completion. This new development will be very good for all our surrounding communities.”

× Expand The master plan for Gateway TradePort calls for warehousing and logistics facilities.