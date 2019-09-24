Initiative aims to provide shelter for homeless people during winter

The Alton Overnight Warming Centers Initiative is a collaborative approach to addressing a critical need for people experiencing homelessness during the coldest nights of the year.

While there are public warming centers open during the day in Alton, those experiencing homelessness have nowhere to seek refuge from dropping temperatures overnight. Some of their lives have met their end because of exposure to the elements. In an effort to seek safety and connection for neighbors, this initiative seeks to pull churches, nonprofits, county officials, and community members together to provide sanctuary to those who need it the most.

To that end, the initiative has scheduled a public recruiting and information meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at The Bridge Church, 504 E. 12th St. in Alton.

