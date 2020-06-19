Inspection will close Clark Bridge lanes

× Expand Photo by Illinois2011 (personal work), via Wikimedia Commons The Clark Bridge in Alton.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be encountered on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge in Alton.

The lane closures are needed for bridge inspection. Weather permitting, the lane closures will take place on weekdays from Monday, June 22, to Thursday, July 2, as follows:

June 22-23, the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

June 24-26, the northbound right lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

June 29-30, the southbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

July 1-2, the northbound right lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Lane closures set for Illinois 160 in Madison County

IDOT also announced intermittent lane closures on Illinois 160 between Trestle Road and U.S. 40, beginning Monday, June 22, weather permitting. This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by mid-July 2020.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter