Institutions combine for accelerated nursing degree

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing and John A. Logan College have announced an enhanced articulation agreement to provide a pathway for students to achieve a bachelor’s in nursing.

Students can complete their general education courses at JALC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at JALC for three years and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BSN from SIUE.

“We are pleased to join with the SIUE School of Nursing to offer our students the opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s in nursing, while working and living in southern Illinois,” JALC Dean of Academic Affairs Stephanie Chaney Hartford said. “This collaborative agreement puts the needs of our students and community first.”

“The partnership between JALC and the SIUE School of Nursing demonstrates a mutual commitment of offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students who want to become nurses and advance within their profession,” SIUE School of Nursing Dean Laura Bernaix said. “This partnership will undoubtedly contribute toward ensuring a robust nursing workforce in southern Illinois.”

For more information, contact JALC at (618) 985-3741 or jalc.edu/nursing, or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic-programs.

