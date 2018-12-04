Insurance agency distributes classroom grants

× Expand James Klockenkemper and Rachel Kuithe

Through the Farmers Thanks America’s Teachers program, the James Klockenkemper Insurance Agency has given local teachers $1,000 in grants for their classrooms since the beginning of the school year. Klockenkemper is fulfilling needs of three more teachers in December.

Already, 10 teachers from Gilson Brown, St. Ambrose, St. Mary’s, Eunice Smith Elementary, North Elementary, and Lewis and Clark Elementary have received classroom materials. While some are more traditional supplies like building blocks and learning aids, others are less traditional. Two Gilson Brown teachers received wireless amplifiers for their classroom so they can be heard more clearly. Child-size stools, table and chairs; aprons, sports equipment, and a Keurig for the teachers lounge are other items one does not traditionally think of as school supplies that Klockenkemper’s agency has acquired for educators. Farmers Insurance also offers a discount to professionals such as teachers.

“We appreciate everything our teachers do for our local students, and this is our way of giving back, helping them in the classroom with items that are not in the traditional budget,” Klockenkemper said. “Teachers know what they need or want to help their students succeed, and it is our pleasure to help them.”

Klockenkemper owns a full-service insurance and investment agency and also provides Illinois vehicle license plates, renewals, and title work.

For more information or an application for a $100 grant, contact Klockenkemper’s office in person at 603 W. Delmar, next to Walgreens, call (618) 466-9535, or email jklockenkemper@farmersagent.com.

× Expand James Klockenkemper and Jean Heil

× Expand James Klockenkemper and Nina Phillips

× Expand James Klockenkemper and Natalie Gordon