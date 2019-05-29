Intermittent lane closures set for U.S. 67

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced U.S. 67 from Northport Drive to Godfrey Road in Alton will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours starting Tuesday, June 4.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to perform guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 7.

Drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

