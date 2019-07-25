Intermittent lane restrictions set for I-55/70

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that I-55/70 will have intermittent lane restrictions between Black Lane and Illinois 159 beginning Sunday.

This work will take place Sunday night through Friday morning between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. These restrictions are necessary so pavement repairs can be done in preparation for a new bituminous surface treatment, which will be performed during August.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to consider using alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map.

