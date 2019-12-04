Internal investigation underway after former ARC employee charged with stealing

× Expand Photo by Caleb Motsinger School began at the new building in February. The facility offers many features the old one didn’t have, such as a cafeteria, a kitchen and a laundry room.

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC) has identified potential mishandling of residents’ funds through an internal audit and following the reporting to all proper authorities, a former employee has been charged.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday identified the suspect as Andrea R. Schultz, 36, who was charged with 44 counts of unlawful financial exploitation of a disabled person and theft of property by deception. (See related story)

The agency, which serves developmentally disabled individuals throughout Madison County, operates a residential program, a school, a developmental training program, a family support unit and a respite program. An internal investigation, in conjunction with all authorities, continues.

“We are extremely sad this has occurred to our residents,” Executive Director Chad Rollins said. “We are in the process of making the residents whole for their losses. William M. BeDell ARC is working with the authorities in an ongoing investigation and cannot comment further.

“ARC has a history of employee longevity and loyalty,” he said. “We value our staff as we value our clients. We have procedures in place to steward our clients’ finances and all agency funds. We’re reviewing those processes and will amend any practices necessary to protect our clients.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter