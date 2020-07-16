IRS, U.S. attorney warn of COVID-19 tax scams

× Expand taxes

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois are warning taxpayers of an increase in tax and COVID-19 scams.

Because of COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15 to July 15.

“For people facing hardships who cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19, the IRS has several options available to help,” said Adam Steiner, acting special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office.

Taxpayers should beware of tax and COVID-19-related scams.

“Criminals use the tax filing deadline as an opportunity to steal personal and financial information,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft for the Southern District of Illinois. “Taxpayers should remain vigilant and know that the IRS will not initiate contact with them via phone, email or social media to request personal or financial information.”

In the last few months, the IRS Criminal Investigation division (CI) has continued to see a tremendous increase in a variety of Economic Impact Payment scams and other financial schemes. CI continues to work with its law enforcement partners to put a stop to these schemes and bring criminals to justice.

Taxpayers can report COVID-19 scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their economic impact payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Unsolicited (phishing) e- mails that appear to be from the IRS should be forwarded to phishing@irs.gov.

For the most up-to-date information about the tax filing deadline and IRS impersonation scams, taxpayers can visit IRS.gov.

