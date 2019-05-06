ISBE celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

× Expand The Illinois State Board of Education’s own teacher survey shows just 17.5 percent of teachers say they are fully prepared for Common Core.

The Illinois State Board of Education is celebrating Illinois’ incredible teachers during national Teacher Appreciation Week.

As part of the week, the state board launched a blog series to highlight new teachers beginning their careers in the classroom. “The First Year” shares educators’ own reflections on what it is like and what they learned stepping into the role of teacher for the first time. ISBE hopes the stories will inspire others to consider answering the call to teach.

“We know the success of our children and our communities is influenced every day by committed teachers,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “As teachers, mentors, advocates, coaches, and volunteers, they dedicate their time and talents to ensuring students have opportunities to grow and excel in everything they do. Teacher Appreciation Week is the perfect time to thank a teacher who has made an impact in your life.”

Teachers highlighted in “The First Year” shared stories of changing students’ lives by guiding them to discover new strengths and passions.

“I took over for a music program that was kind of on the decline,” said Angela Roeser, a band and vocal teacher in Tri-City Schools near Springfield who is in her second year of teaching. “Now I see kids every day come bouncing into music to tell me things that have happened throughout their day. One of my favorite things that has happened: There was this boy who I could tell was interested in the arts. But for boys, it’s so hard, with a stigma that the art program isn’t very relevant to them. At first he hated it. But recently I was like, do you remember when I met you and I first started and you were like, ‘You will never get me to sing. I hate singing.’ So I just kept feeding him different opportunities, and then flash forward to this year and he was the lead in the musical as an eighth-grader. Just seeing that progress makes everything worthwhile.”

Teachers also shared advice for other novice teachers.

“Your most challenging students are the ones who need your love and support the most,” said Liz Pimentel, a first-grade teacher at Trenton Elementary School in Wesclin Community Unit School District 3. “I’ve read the quote many times: ‘They’re not giving you a hard time, they’re having a hard time.’ That has changed the way I have dealt with challenging behaviors in my classroom.”

Teachers also shared thoughts about implementing what they learned from mentors and professional development opportunities.

“Last year when we came to the (Elevating and Celebrating Effective Teaching and Teachers) conference, we were really focused on how to improve the lives of our students that are trauma-influenced,” said Caitlyn Wade, a junior high and high school agriculture teacher in Tri-City Schools. “So I built a calm room in our high school out of my office. When one of my students is having a bad day or they have a meltdown in class, I will walk up to them and say, ‘Do you just need a minute in the safe space calm room?’ And they will — they’ll go sit in there and they’ll calm themselves down and they’ll take care of what they need to take care of. And then they’re able to come back to class and not disrupt the learning and the education.”

Check out "The First Year" at

