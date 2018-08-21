ISP reminds school zone drivers to exercise caution

LITCHFIELD | Illinois State Police District 18 Interim Commander Lt. William Guard is reminding motorists that schools have opened their doors to begin the new school year. The start of the school year means an increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic around schools.

Motorists need to be watchful for children walking and riding their bikes to school and children darting out from between parked cars. Motorists also need to be on the lookout for slowing and stopped school buses. As parents drop off their children before school and pick them up after school, there will also be an increase in traffic during the morning and evening commute. Extra travel time should be planned to allow for an increase in traffic.

Motorists are reminded to watch their speed in school zones and limit distractions. The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph and is in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when children are present. Motorists should refrain from talking on cellphones in a school zone and are reminded that it is illegal to text while driving.

Motorists approaching a stopped school bus with lights activated and sign extended must stop their vehicle before reaching the school bus. Failure to do so can result in a $150 fine and the suspension of a driver’s license for three months. Pedestrians have the right of way in a crosswalk.

“As a parent, I know children are our most valuable resource and we must provide them with a safe learning environment for future success,” Guard said. “We must do our part to ensure children are safe on the commute to and from their schools.”

Saturation Saturday to focus on removing impaired drivers

Guard also announced plans for Saturation Saturday enforcement. The enforcement initiative will occur on Saturday in conjunction with the Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from Aug. 20 through Sept. 4.

Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness on the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, and increase enforcement to remove and arrest individuals driving under the influence. Troopers across the state will join county and local law enforcement agencies for increased enforcement during the evening hours of Aug. 25 and early morning hours of Aug. 26.

“Troopers take a zero tolerance approach to DUI enforcement,” Guard said. “If you are going to drink, then do not drive. Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing program to return home safely.”

As the summer season draws to an end, remember these important tips.

• Never let family or friends drive impaired.

• Plan ahead, give your keys to a designated driver before you go out, call a taxi, take mass transit, or use your favorite ride-sharing service.

• Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears his or her seat belt. It is their best defense against an impaired driver.

