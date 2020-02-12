ISP reports two early-morning crashes on I-55

× Expand crash

A Hamel woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning on I-55, according to a release from Illinois State Police District 11.

Elizabeth A. McMahon, 33, was driving a 2018 Honda Pilot north near Hamel at 6:51 a.m. when her vehicle struck the rear of a 2018 Union Pacific railroad truck driven by Brian K. Womack, 48, of House Springs, Mo. Traffic was moving slowly because of an earlier crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks, police said.

McMahon was airlifted to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. A 1-year-old boy in her vehicle was transported by ambulance to a hospital for precautionary reasons. A passenger in the railroad truck, Jonathan L. Messer, 39, of Hillsboro, Mo., and the driver refused medical attention.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The earlier crash, at 5:41 a.m., involved a 2018 International truck tractor semi-trailer and a 2017 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer. The International truck, driven by Juan Bernardo Apellaniz Crespo, 56, of Nottingham, Md., left the road to the right, overcorrected and overturned in the road. The Volvo, driven by Theresa H. Berres, 55, of Marinette, Wisc., was directly behind the International, and its driver’s side struck the International’s semi-trailer.

An ambulance transported Crespo to a hospital. He had minor injuries. Berres refused medical attention.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Crespo was cited for the crash.

