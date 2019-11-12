Jacksonville woman killed in head-on crash

× Expand crash

A Jacksonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Roodhouse during Monday afternoon’s snowstorm.

According to Illinois State Police District 18, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas L. Nail, 59, of Jerseyville, was headed south at 2:38 p.m. on U.S. 67, 361 feet north of Cain Street, when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Samantha L. Wilson, 49. It was snowing and the road was covered by snow at the time of the crash.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle, Jezlynee N. Wilson, 23, of Jerseyville, sustained minor injuries. The occupants of the Silverado, Fernanda S. Nail, 43, and Toao L. Nail, 18, both of Jerseyville, were not hurt.

Thomas Nail was issued citations for driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.

