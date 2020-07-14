Jana Ledbetter named mortgage manager at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Ledbetter

1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced Jana Ledbetter as the new mortgage manager. Ledbetter comes to the credit union with more than 20 years of mortgage experience.

With her previous experience as a mortgage loan officer, lending leader, and consultant, Ledbetter will be an outstanding addition to the 1st MidAmerica mortgage team. She will be responsible for the daily mortgage operations.

“I love the credit union space. I love how credit unions give back to the community and how they care about their members,” said Ledbetter, who spent several years in the credit union industry.

Originally from the Carbondale area, Ledbetter is looking forward to getting to know the Riverbend. She was active in the community in her previous position and is looking forward to volunteering her time with the 1st MidAmerica community team.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter