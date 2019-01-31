Janette Heath takes on leadership role at Centerstone

Heath

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral healthcare, recently named Janette Heath as vice president of clinical excellence.

Heath will provide oversight and leadership of the organization’s clinical operations, new clinical initiatives, health information management, clinical training, and quality improvement systems.

“Janette brings a special perspective to her work with Centerstone — she is a very talented clinician, and passionate about the work we do and the lives we change,” Chief Operating Officer Anne Tyree said. “In her new role as vice president, she will make an even bigger impact in our community.”

With almost 20 years of experience in behavioral health, Heath has worked in assessment, crisis, community-based services, counseling and administration in Illinois. In 2010, she began her career with Centerstone. She most recently served as clinical excellence director starting in 2016.

Heath received her bachelor of science in psychology with a minor in sociology from Culver-Stockton College and her master of art in human development counseling with an emphasis in community counseling from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

