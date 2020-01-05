January is Radon Action Month in Illinois

× Expand vchalup - stock.adobe.com Radon symbol - Rn. Element of the periodic table zoomed with mag Radon symbol - Rn. Element of the periodic table zoomed with magnifying glass

Cold weather might put a damper on outdoor activities, but according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency it’s a great time to test your home for cancer-causing radon gas that has been found in nearly 40 percent of Illinois homes tested. IEMA is encouraging people to test for radon during Radon Action Month in January.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is naturally produced from the soil. It can enter homes and buildings through small cracks in the foundation, sump pumps or soil in crawl spaces. Statistics show radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. An estimated 1,200 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year.

"Radon-related health risks are preventable," Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. "Radon can be detected with a simple test and mitigated through well-established techniques. With greater awareness, we can save lives."

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is announcing several initiatives this January to increase public awareness of radon risks and ways to reduce radon exposure.

Illinois Radon Poster Contest

IEMA and American Lung Association in Illinois kicked off the annual statewide contest, which encourages Illinois students to use their creative talents to promote radon awareness. The Illinois Radon Poster Contest is open to students ages 9-14. Entries are due by March 6. Prizes include $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. For more information about the poster contest, visit https://www.lung.org/local-content/illinois/our-initiatives/illinois-radon-poster-contest.html.

Illinois Radon Video Contest

High school students can also compete for prizes by participating in the Illinois Radon Video Contest. This contest requires students to produce a creative 30-second YouTube video about radon. An individual student, group of students or classroom, can create videos. Student prizes include $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, $500 for third place and $250 for seven honorable mention videos. The winning video will be featured on the big screen in local movie theaters throughout the state.

Also new this year, participants can pre-register for the 2020 video contest before Jan. 31 for a chance to win a free short-term test kit. All videos, entry forms and release forms must be submitted by March 13. Details about the video contest are available on the American Lung Association in Illinois (ALAIL) website at https://www.lung.org/local-content/illinois/our-initiatives/illinois-radon-video-contest.html.

Most Views Contest

IEMA and ALAIL also created a contest that will reward a students' marketing and outreach skills. The top 10 submitted videos will be provided a link to share with their friends. At the end of the contest, the student with the most video views will receive an additional $300. Additionally, the schools of the top three winners will receive $300, $200 and $100 for first, second and third places, respectively.

Twitter Contest

New this year, all students are being encouraged to share their video submission on their Twitter account using the hashtag #2020ILRadonVideoContest. The tweet(s) with the most likes and most retweets will win a new GoPro. The Twitter contest will run March 13-27.

"The goal of our Radon Action Month outreach activities is to get people to test their homes. Our youth does a great job of utilizing YouTube and social media platforms in their regular lives to share important and relevant information. We want them to do the same with radon," said Kallie Sinkus of American Lung Association of Illinois.

All contest prizes are funded by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. IEMA, ALAIL and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 sponsor both contests.

For more information about radon, visit IEMA's radon website at www.radon.illinois.gov. The website includes useful information about radon and lists of licensed measurement and mitigation professionals. Information is also available through IEMA's Radon Hotline at (800) 325-1245.

