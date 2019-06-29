Jazzin’ in July with annual brunch celebration

As July gets in full swing, the Alton Section of the National Council of Negro Women Inc. will host its annual Harambee Celebration with a Jazz Brunch.

“Harambee in Swahili means “all pull together,” Alton NCNW President Ellar Duff said. “It’s a Kenyan tradition of civic self-help. It’s a way to build community.”

The event’s chair, Tanjela Johnson, said the NCNW is hosting the Jazzin’ in July Brunch to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, who founded the organization in 1935.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave. in Alton. Live music from 3 Central of St. Louis will entertain guests. Ticket costs are $30 and must be purchased in advance from NCNW members or contact Toi Williams at (618) 530-1816.

Bethune, who was born on July 10, 1875 to slaves, became one of the most important black educators, civil and women’s rights leaders and government officials of the 20th century.

A champion of racial and gender equality, Bethune founded many organizations and led voter registration drives after women gained the vote in 1920, risking racist attacks. In 1924, she was elected president of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, and in 1935, she became the founding president of the National Council of Negro Women.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

NCNW’s mission is to lead, advocate for and empower women of African descent, their families and communities.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter