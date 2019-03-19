JCH Hope Chest Resale Shop celebrates 10th anniversary

It was early 2009 when the doors of the JCH Hope Chest Resale Shop opened at a small location on South State Street in Jerseyville with donated treasures and friendly volunteers.

Brightly lit, with a clean and organized shopping environment, the shop flourished. Within two years, it had outgrown its location and moved further north to its present location at 109 N. State St. in Jerseyville, where it doubled its size and storage. Three years later, growth necessitated even more space. Expansion was achieved by knocking down the wall into the adjoining store and adding space for children’s clothing and toys.

JCH Hope Chest Resale Shop has now donated more than $500,000 in profits to various projects at Jersey Community Hospital. Funds were donated to expand the emergency room, establish the orthopedic department, purchase equipment for the JCH Wellness Center, upgrade security cameras, purchase mobile cardiac monitors for ambulances, and upgrade lighting in the operating room.

Most recently, JCH Hope Chest volunteers chose to donate $150,000 toward the purchase of a 3D mammography unit at JCH HealthCare. With the new technology, screenings are less-invasive, shorter in duration, and yield more detailed images. With statistics showing 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12 percent) will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, their donation toward this equipment will play an important role in the fight against cancer for the area.

Thanks to a hard-working team of volunteers, enthusiastic shoppers, and a community of generous donors, the JCH Resale Shop has experienced continuous growth and increased popularity within the tri-county community. Donors bring in gently used clothing, shoes, jewelry, décor, and accessories and a team of volunteers sorts, prices, and stocks the sales floor. Some items are even new with tags and sell at a discounted price. Because it is a resale shop and not a thrift store, volunteers are careful to only display clean and current items they themselves would purchase. With various sales throughout the month, inventory is always changing and new items appear on the sales floor daily.

Besides the donation of more than a half million dollars to support community health, the shop has also donated unsellable clothing, blankets, and shoes to community organizations in its 10 years of operation. Charity Christian Center, Riverbend Humane Society, Got Faith, First Fruits, Shoes for Water, and homeless shelters in St. Louis are among the recipients of these donations.

The JCHS soccer team helps load up unsellable donations of sorted clothes to go to the homeless shelters in St. Louis.

The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

