Jeff Kohler named campaign chair for Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Jeff Kohler, general manager of three Weber car and truck dealerships in Granite City, as its 2020 campaign chair. This will be Kohler’s second year in the position.

“I am excited to once again stand united with my community in supporting United Way in this role,” Kohler said. “By providing essential funding to a safety net of nonprofits on the front lines of helping people, United Way is helping local families and our entire community sustain and rebuild for a better future.”

A Granite City native, Kohler has been with the Weber Organization for more than 15 years and serves as general manager of Weber Granite City Chevrolet, Weber Granite City Ford and Weber Commercial Truck Center. Under his direction, the Chevrolet location has been awarded the coveted General Motors Mark of Excellence Award. The dealerships remain in the top tier of dealerships in the St. Louis area.

“Jeff is extremely dedicated to the community and the work of United Way,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We are grateful for his dedication and enthusiasm as we continue to work for the health, stability and security of our neighbors in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.”

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division serves Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice.

