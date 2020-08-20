Jersey County CASA appoints new executive director

Jen Brown has joined Jersey County Court Appointed Special Advocates as its new executive director to run this nonprofit organization and help protect abused and neglected children through specially selected and trained volunteers.

Brown has been a volunteer advocate since 2017 and has a bachelor’s degree from Greenville College. She will use her skills and expertise to manage day-to-day operations, recruit CASA volunteers, improve awareness of the organization and the plight of the children it serves.

“It is rewarding both professionally and personally to apply my skills and work experience to support abused and neglected children,” Brown said. “CASA of Jersey County continues to broaden its outreach within the community, and I feel privileged to be a part of it.”

Brown succeeds Bonnie Hindelang, who has assumed the role of advocate coordinator; both will work together to continue to grow the CASA program.

CASA of Jersey County recruits and trains community volunteers to work one on one advocating for the best interest of children. CASA volunteers are “an extra set of eyes and ears for the child” in the court and child welfare systems, making sure the children are getting the services they need and are placed in a safe and well-cared for, permanent and nurturing home as quickly as possible.

There are 83 children in foster care being monitored by Jersey County’s court system, and 65 of those children have been appointed a CASA advocate. Jersey County CASA has 26 advocates and hopes to continue to increase that number so every child in the Jersey County court system has a court-appointed advocate.

For more information on how you can support Jersey County CASA through donations or Advocacy, visit the Jerseyville CASA Facebook Page, email the office at jerseyvillecasa@jerseycounty-il.us or call the office at (618) 498-5571, ext. 152.

