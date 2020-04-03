Jersey County records first COVID-19 case

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 1,209 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

Christian County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

The Madison County Health Department reported Friday the county is up to 38 cases.

DeWitt, Effingham, and Jersey counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data is provisional and will change.

