Jerseyville man dies in U.S. 67 crash

A 19-year-old Jerseyville man died after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Tuesday on U.S. 67 in Jersey County.

An Illinois State Police District 18 release states Christian M. Cazier was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu north on U.S. 67 at Kristie Lane at 3:25 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor and Wabash semi-trailer. The Jersey County coroner pronounced Cazier dead on the scene at 4 p.m. The truck driver, Robert L. Gilbert Sr., 60, of Greenfield, was unhurt.

According to media reports, Cazier graduated in 2019 from Jersey Community High School. He was a member of the school’s cross country team.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

