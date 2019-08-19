Jerseyville woman, 20, killed in crash

× Expand crash

A 20-year-old Jerseyville woman died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Godfrey.

Baylee Rose Pruitt was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 67, Capt. William Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Sheriff’s deputies and Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the crash at about 6:16 a.m.

Pruitt’s vehicle was going north on U.S. 67 when it left the road near the intersection with Davis Lane. The vehicle rolled several times.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109 in Jerseyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and she will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

“Please be respectful of the trying circumstances, and adhere to the visitation hours set aside by her family,” the funeral home posted on its Facebook page. “Please do not try and ‘get here before the crowd’ and allow her family the much-needed private time with each other before they open up her services to the public.”

Social media posts about Pruitt included a person who wrote, “Such a beautiful soul gone too soon.”

