Jesse White awards $1.3 million in grants to school libraries

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded more than $1.3 million in fiscal year 2019 School District Library Grant Program awards to 694 public school districts. More than 1.6 million students served by school library media programs have benefited from the grants.

Local recipients include:

Alton School District: $4,495

Bethalto School District: $1,808

Granite City School District: $4,383

Madison School District: $750

Roxana School District: $1,323

East Alton-Wood River School District: $750

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

Appropriations from fiscal year 2019 that were approved by the General Assembly and the governor awarded school library grants based on a formula of 75 cents per student, with a minimum grant award of $750. The School District Library Grant Program is used to acquire fiction and nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions to electronic resources, and to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity. Information concerning the grant program can be found online.

