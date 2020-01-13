Jesse White awards grants to local school libraries

× Expand children books

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded about $1.2 million in fiscal year 2020 School District Library Grant Program awards to 684 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.

Area districts receiving grants include:

Alton: $4,395

Southwestern (Brighton): $998

Bunker Hill: $750

Granite City: $4,280

Madison: $750

Roxana: $1,302

East Alton-Wood River: $750

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From fiscal year 2020 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the governor, grants were awarded based on a formula of 75 cents per student, with a minimum grant award of $750. School libraries can use the funds to acquire fiction and nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity.

Information about the grant program can be found online.

