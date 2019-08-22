Jobs up in all of state’s metropolitan areas for first time since 2000

× Expand Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer A job seeker completes an online employment application during a job fair at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The number of nonfarm jobs increased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in July, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Data also show the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in July in 11 Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in 1 and was unchanged in 2.

“We are thrilled to announce that jobs grew in every metro area for the first time since May 2000, and this administration will continue to build on our momentum with policies that invest in our future,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said. “That’s why Governor Pritzker worked hard to pass a balanced budget that makes historic investments in education and a bipartisan capital bill that will help grow our economy for years to come.”

The largest percentage increases were in Carbondale-Marion (+2.3%, +1,300), Lake - Kenosha (+2.3%, +9,900), Danville (+2.2%, +600), and Rockford (+2.0%, +3,000). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro division was up (+1.3% or +47,700).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Leisure and Hospitality (13 of 14), Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Government (9 of 14), Manufacturing (8 of 14), Professional and Business Services (8 of 14) and Education and Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2019 with July 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.2 percent in July 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in July 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

The July 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.2 percent, a decrease of (-0.8%) from the June 2018 rate of 5.0 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by +6,368 to 337,174 in July 2019 from 330,806 in July 2018. The labor force increased by +4,029 to 352,130 in July 2019 from 348,101 in July 2018. In July 2019, there were 14,956 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of -2,339 compared to the July 2018 total unemployed, 17,295.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+2,900).

Employment increased in Government (+3,500), Mining and Construction (+300), Professional and Business Services (+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Educational and Health Services (+100).

Decreases in employment over the year included Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-800), Information (-200), Financial Activities (-200), Retail Trade (-100), Wholesale Trade (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Leisure and Hospitality employment remained stable with no change over the year.

Note:

LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and Shelby counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

