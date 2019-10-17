Johnson's Corner: A neighborhood fixture for four decades

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Jimmy and Cathy Johnson own and operate Johnson’s Corner in Alton.

Bob and Mary Lou Johnson opened Johnson’s Corner in 1979.

Forty years in business for a bar and grill is testimony to more than just good food and drink. Jimmie Johnson says when his dad opened Johnson’s Corner in Alton, one of his goals was to build a business where people could be comfortable.

“Dad always liked a family-oriented atmosphere,” Johnson says. “He also liked to have a good drink with his food.” Johnson’s Corner has been family-owned and -operated since Bob Johnson and his wife, Mary Lou, opened it Oct. 2, 1979. The restaurant and pub is now owned and operated by Jimmie and his wife, Cathy.

While the bar at Johnson’s Corner provides a popular late-night tavern atmosphere, the restaurant area is equally accommodating to families just out for lunch or dinner. Separate entrances for both the bar and restaurant areas allow restaurant patrons to enter without having to go through the bar area.

Johnson attributes much of the restaurant’s success to the employees and the quality they bring to the food and service.

“Our head cook has been with us for 20 years,” he says.

Other employees have been with the business for decades. Andy Prehn has worked there for 16 years. He cooks the restaurant’s famous pizza, in addition to doing the business’ catering.

“We provide catering service for almost any size group,” Cathy says. “We’ve catered gatherings of over 1,000 people.”

The menu contains a delicious array of items for lunch and dinner: everything from fish and chicken to pasta, steaks and burgers. It’s known for breaded pork tenderloin. A variety of pizzas are baked in a special brick oven. The restaurant also offers a pizza specialty each month.

The luncheon menu offers customers two dozen affordable sandwiches served with potato chips and pickles. Jimmie emphasizes they work hard to keep prices affordable. The luncheon menu offers a $5 hamburger.

The building Johnson’s Corner occupies was originally built in the early 1900s and has served as a grocery store, pool hall, bar and candy store over the years. Upgrades and expansions have been made to it since Johnson’s Corner started, most recently about 10 years ago with the addition of a banquet hall that can accommodate 60 people.

In addition to the bar, restaurant and banquet hall, individual party rooms are available to private gatherings. Many local businesses and organizations have regular monthly or weekly meetings at the restaurant.

“We have all types of events here,” Cathy says.

“Rehearsal dinners, funeral gatherings, birthdays, retirements: a little bit of everything,” Jimmie says.

Clientele come from all over the region. Jimmie notes Johnson’s Corner has patrons from Jerseyville, Bethalto and even all the way from Hardin. However, he says the local neighborhood is what has made the establishment successful.

“We’ve had a lot of great customers over the years,” he says.

Cathy points out they now see families coming in who have patronized the restaurant for several generations.

The business makes a point to involve itself in the community, hosting fundraising events for Marquette and Alton high schools, among other events.

The restaurant at Johnson’s Corner, 2000 State St. in Alton, is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon until 8 p.m. Sunday. The bar is open until 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Information, including a complete menu with prices, is available on the website and Facebook, or by calling (618) 465-5640.

Jimmie says they appreciate their great customers, and they are the reason for the business’ continuing success over the years.

“We have some very special customers,” he says. “We’re very lucky.”

For more information, visit the website.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Andy Prehn prepares one of the pizzas for which Johnson’s Corner is so well-known.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Deb Ferris has been head cook at Johnson’s Corner for 20 years.