Judge A. Andreas ‘Andy’ Matoesian to retire July 1

Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William A. Mudge announced Monday that Judge Andy Matoesian is retiring effective July 1, 2019.

Matoesian was born and raised in Granite City. He attended the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University for his undergraduate studies. He obtained his juris doctorate degree in 1964 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. His most recent judicial assignment was to the civil division. He has been a judge since 1965, serving terms as a magistrate, associate, and circuit judge for over five decades. He has served continuously as a circuit judge since his election to the position in 1980. He has presided over every type of case in the judicial system during his 54 years on the bench.

Mudge thanked and acknowledged Matoesian for his many years of service.

“Judge Matoesian has presided over some of the biggest trials, both civil and criminal, this county has ever seen, including the Paula Sims murder trial,” Mudge said. “I’ve enjoyed his countless stories and memories of the lawyers that practiced before him and the trials he has presided over. I thank him for his dedicated years of service to the citizens of Madison and Bond counties.”

He lives in Edwardsville with his wife, Julie, and is the father of Jane Matoesian.

