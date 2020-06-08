Judge Veronica Armouti elected to board of judges association

Armouti

Third Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Veronica Armouti was elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association May 29 at the annual meeting. The board comprises approximately 50 members.

The Illinois Judges Association is composed of 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges. The association provides education and services to its members and information about court operations to the public.

Armouti was appointed to the Third Judicial Circuit as an associate judge in August 2019, assigned to the Family Division, and is a member of the Illinois and Missouri bar associations. She also received the Dr. King Humanitarian Award from the New Shining Light Church, a key to the city of Madison, and a key to the city of Venice earlier this year.

The Illinois Judges Association also installed other new officers for 2020-21 at the annual meeting: Judge Diane M. Shelley, president; retired Judge Barbara Crowder, first vice president, Madison County; Justice Eileen O'Neill Burke,;second vice president, First Appellate District; Justice David Overstreet, third vice president, Fifth Appellate District; Judge Mary Colleen Roberts, Secretary, Cook County; and Judge Elizabeth Rochford, treasurer, Lake County.

