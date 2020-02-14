Judge Veronica Armouti receives triple awards

× Expand Madison Mayor John H. Hamm III, Associate Judge Veronica Armouti; Bishop John H. Williams, pastor of New Shining Light Church; and Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols

Associate Judge Veronica Armouti of the Third Judicial Circuit in Madison County received triple awards at the New Shining Light 23rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Observance and Award Program on Jan. 19. She received the Dr. King Humanitarian Award from the New Shining Light Church, a key to the city of Madison from Mayor John Hamm, and a key to the city of Venice from Mayor Tyrone Echols.

Armouti was keynote speaker at this year’s event and provided words of inspiration around the theme Blessed are the Peacemakers for They Shall be Called Children of God.

“It was an extraordinary honor to receive the Dr. King Humanitarian Award and the keys to Madison and Venice, two cities that hold some of my most cherished childhood memories,” Armouti said. “I am truly thankful.”

Armouti was appointed to the Third Judicial Circuit as an associate judge on Aug. 30, 2019, and is assigned to the Family Division.

