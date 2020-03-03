Judge Veronica Armouti to present program on dangers of social media

Armouti

Judge Veronica Armouti will present a program on the dangers of social media from 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave. in Alton.

Younger and younger kids have access to cellphones and other technology and have the ability to instantly send and receive texts, pictures, and videos to their classmates. Students are using their phones and other forms of technology to send texts to harass and bully classmates, to send nude or partially nude photographs of themselves or others to one another, to forward or distribute those same photos to large groups of students, and to take pictures and video of school fights, underage drinking and drug use, and vandalism. The end result: more juveniles are being charged with crimes including but not limited to harassment through the use of an electronic device, sexting, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Illinois Judges Association hopes to address these types of behaviors with students before they occur through its Worries of the World Wide Web presentation. The 50- to 60-minute presentation provides sixth- through eighth-grade students with information about the increasing problem of cyberbullying, electronic harassment, sexting, pornography and the consequences of poor choices when using social media. The presentation includes national and local news television reports detailing how junior high and high school students “just like them” have been charged for threatening to do harm to a school, cyberbullying, sexting, and child pornography. The judges also share their courtroom experiences to make the presentation interactive and engaging for students. The goal of the program is to educate the students about the use of social media and to prevent them from ever using social media in a way that require them to appear in court.

“If we can make even one student think twice before sending or forwarding on any type of this material, then we have made an impact,” said Susan Boles, chief judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit.

The presentation will focus on sixth- and seventh-grade students of the school’s AVID program. AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a college readiness program designed to help students develop the skills needed to be successful in college and/or career. The intent of the program is to identify and uplift students who do not have advocates. Most are first-generation students, meaning students who will likely be the first in their families to attend college.

This event was made possible through the Alton Middle School’s collaboration with the Clayton & Virginia Williams Foundation and the Alton Black Alumni Association. This partnership works to provide the students with a connection to the community via: 1) alumni models of success visiting specific classes to share their life and career stories, 2) field trips to view and experience key civic and local government operations, and, 3) exposure to local history.

The presentation starts with a YouTube video, The Bully. The video was written and produced by a 13-year-old junior-high student from St. Charles who was a victim of bullying after moving to the United States from Ireland. After exploring bullying and electronic harassment, the program shifts to discussing sexting and child pornography. The judges, using real examples, will explain how seemingly private texts, pictures, and videos are actually not private and explain how a semi-nude or nude selfie could be shared with hundreds of their classmates and posted on the internet. Students will learn how a person who possesses or shares the picture could be charged criminally with sexting, child pornography, and distribution of child pornography. The presentation ends with a question-and-answer session and a video, Cyber Bullying Victims Gone Too Soon, which is a compilation of pictures and a short summary of teenagers who have taken their own lives as a result of being victimized on social media.

“I have seen the devastating results that can occur as a result of one bad decision of a young person,” Armouti said. “If we can get these students to think, ‘Wow, that could happen to me’ or ‘I didn’t realize that could really happen because of just forwarding a picture or a text,’ then we have begun to make at least a dent in the way young people communicate today.’

For information about the program, write the Illinois Judges Association at 321 S. Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60604, call (312) 431-1283 or email info@ija.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter