Judges promote literacy campaign in Illinois classrooms

× Expand Judge Monique O’Toole of the 18th Judicial Circuit in DuPage County reads “Abe Lincoln’s Hat” to fourth-graders at Notre Dame Catholic School in Clarendon Hills.

Illinois judges across the state are participating in a literacy project sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association.

The Page It Forward program features retired and sitting IJA judges who volunteer as guest readers in elementary school classrooms. The effort coincides with this month’s celebration of the life and legacy of President Abraham Lincoln and members of the IJA are reading “Abe Lincoln’s Hat” on Lincoln’s birthday, Feb. 12.

A project developed by the Illinois Judges Association, Page It Forward encourages students to appreciate, value and enjoy reading. Dressed in their black robes, or even as Abe Lincoln, judges bring treats to the classroom, read to students and discuss the book and its relevance to today’s society.

Mary Schostok, a judge in the Appellate Court, 2nd District, and former president of the Illinois Judges Association, started Page It Forward in 2014 to encourage reading and learning. This literary tradition now includes many association members who schedule reading dates with local schools throughout the year.

“Unfortunately, far too many schoolchildren are not reading at their appropriate grade level, which can contribute to a high dropout rate,” Schostok said. “Our reading project represents one small step that we hope will inspire young students to appreciate the value of books and learn about history and our system of justice directly from a real judge.”

Schostok co-chairs IJA’s Page It Forward Committee with Judge Elizabeth Rochford, associate judge in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court in Lake County.

The reading and tutoring project is one of a series of community programs undertaken by the Illinois Judges Association. Other programs include Courtroom in the Classroom, a presentation that celebrates the U.S. Constitution; and 7 Reasons to Leave the Party, covering the legal and personal consequences of drinking and driving, taking drugs, and engaging in other unhealthy behaviors.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter