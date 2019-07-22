Junior League of Greater Alton recruiting board members

The Junior League of Greater Alton juniorleaguealton.org has installed its new board for 2019-2020 and has begun recruiting new members for its 2019 Provisional Class.

Leading the board this year is President Nicole “Nikki” Fiedler, who replaced 2018-2019 President Laura Inlow.

Fiedler was born and raised in the Riverbend. She joined JLGA during the 2015-2016 recruitment year, serving as recruitment chair during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 years and vice president last year.

Fiedler works as an account manager at Cope Plastics Inc. and a teacher at Barbizon School of Modeling and Acting. She is also a licensed pyrotechnician for display fireworks, is a Mary Kay consultant and in March she traveled on a missions trip organized by The Bridge Church of Alton and HOPEthiopia/Rwanda to counsel young women on building businesses through customer service and sales.

“The Junior League of Greater Alton is an influential group of women who are motivated to continuously give their time and talents in order to positively impact the community in which they live and call home,” Fiedler said. “Truthfully, there are not many instant rewards in league, yet the women of JLGA still give. Why? Because league has a long history of women who believe in helping those in need for the cause of the greater good. That includes helping other women succeed. Like the women in 1901, who worked to create better living environments for immigrants; the women during World War I, who formed a motor delivery service that served as a model for the nationwide Red Cross Motor Corps; or like those during the Depression in the 1930s, who opened nutrition centers and milk stations.

“The legacy of these women and their volunteerism live on in league today. I am humbled by their good deeds, leadership and ability to face a need head-on and create a program that fulfills that need. I’m honored to be a part of the Junior League of Greater Alton and look forward to the great works we are providing, specifically to our area children through the Junior League Locker program. Thank you to the women of JLGA and thank you to the community for assisting us as we achieve what sometimes feels like an immeasurable goal, addressing our community’s many needs.”

There are currently more than 50 active and sustaining members of JLGA, a member organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc. Other members of the 2019-2020 board include Vice President Maggie Partipilo, Secretary Stephanie Hunziker, Treasurer Bonnie Finger, Project Council Coordinator Jen Cowan, Fund Development Coordinator Emily Zipprich and Sponsorship Coordinator Jolene Sherman.

JLGA is committed to educating, training and empowering female leaders through volunteerism in the Riverbend and has partnered with such organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Oasis, Bucket Brigade, and Community Hope Center, among others.

Women interested in joining JLGA are invited to attend a social event from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Gentelin’s on Broadway. Potential members will have an opportunity to learn about the organization and mingle with current members.

Potential members must be at least age 21 to join. To learn more about JLGA and league membership, visit juniorleaguealton.org and click “Get Involved.”

For more information on the JLGA Annual Social, contact Meredith Elfrink at meredith.elfrink@gmail.com.

