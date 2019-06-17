Kampsville Ferry back in service

IDOT logo

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Transportation announce the opening of temporary Kampsville Ferry access daily between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

All route changes will occur in Greene County because of the inundation of Illinois 108 near Hurricane Creek. During these periods, IDOT will operate two ferries to provide maximum access to and from Calhoun County. Motorcycles and trucks with a gross weight greater than 25 tons will be prohibited. Extensive signage has been placed to guide motorists along the temporary routes.

• When departing the ferry in Greene County, traffic will be diverted from Illinois 108 onto 1000E. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and Eldred-Hillview Road back to Illinois 108.

• To approach the ferry from Greene County, traffic will divert from Illinois 108 on to Eldred-Hillview Road. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane/325SW and SW900 back to Illinois 108 near the ferry landing.

Restoring critical lifelines, such as transportation corridors, is a key component to the disaster recovery process. The Kampsville Ferry provides social and economic benefits for this community as residents begin their path back to normalcy.

Given the temporary nature of these roads, motorists should exercise added caution and reduce travel speeds along these mostly gravel rights of way. All those traveling in the Metro East should be mindful of the continued impacts of the prolonged flood on area roads. As waters recede, all roads and bridges will need to be thoroughly cleaned and inspected before safely reopening to traffic. Officials ask drivers to observe all road closures and follow marked detours. Visit http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.

