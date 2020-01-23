Kampsville Ferry to temporarily close Jan. 29

× Expand A river ferry transports passenger vehicles in this stock photo.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the Kampsville Ferry will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, weather permitting.

This work is necessary to do ferry ramp repairs and it will only be closed during the above hours for one day.

No traffic will be allowed to cross the river during this timeframe; therefore, motorists should seek alternate routes.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map.

