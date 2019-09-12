KC-135 air refueling tanker to highlight St. Louis Regional Airport’s 25th annual open house

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of St. Louis Regional Airport’s annual open house, the local EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter has worked with the Illinois Air National Guard to bring one of the world-famous KC-135 Stratotankers to the event. These four-engine carrier planes refuel the Air Force in midair.

The Stratotanker is made by Boeing and used by the 126th Air National Guard unit at Scott Air Force Base. It will be on the ground throughout the open house so residents can get a close look at this aircraft.

This year’s open house will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The Riverbend community will once again unite for family-friendly activities on the airport grounds. Admission and parking are free.

Activities include:

Fly In, coordinated by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 864: besides the KC-135, the event will feature Cessna, Beechcraft, and Piper aircraft, ultralights, helicopters and historic planes. Visitors can walk through and view all the planes that just fly in for the day and view the car show as well.

MDA Car Make-A-Muscle Car and Bike Show, hosted by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association: hot rods, antique automobiles, custom cars, motorcycles, the High Roller classic monster truck and Camaros. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the first 150 paying entrants get a t-shirt and goody bag. Judging starts at 11 a.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m.

Radio Controlled Exhibition, coordinated by the East Side RC Club: featuring acrobatics and exploits from a large selection of radio-controlled aircraft and drones. The group shares the latest technology as well as history on drones enjoyed by grownups and kids alike.

Food and Activity Booths for a variety of nonprofits and local clubs including the EAA club BBQ, Cake Pop-a-Go-Go, Kettle Corn and more: family-friendly games, like a baseball pitch, will be available for the kids. New to this year’s event, the Victory Vixens will be strolling the grounds in classic attire to pose for photos with the planes and the viewers.

Sunday Kids Day

The cars will be gone Sunday, Sept. 29, but youths can take free airplane rides sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles. Horses from the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra will be on site for viewing and petting. Families and spectators are encouraged to enjoy an early lunch on the patio of the High Flyers Grill to watch the recreational planes taking off and landing.

