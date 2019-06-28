Keeping pets safe from disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are not just a pest for people, but for their pets.

Pest experts say there’s a higher volume of mosquitoes this year because of rain and flooding. Floodwater mosquitoes are a larger type of mosquito that can bite through clothes and manage to get through pets’ thick fur.

People can suffer from a variety of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, encephalitis, dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika, but these pesky bugs threaten the safety of pets, too. Dogs and cats bitten by a mosquito can contract heartworm disease, an infection that results in severe lung disease, heart failure, other organ damage and death. Heartworm disease spreads through the bite of a mosquito.

“Mosquitoes carry microfilariae they transmit to dogs,” Dr. Adam Ohms, director of Madison County Animal Care and Control, said.

Ohms said it takes six to seven months for the microfilariae to become adults. The animal is the host and when the worms mature into adults, they mate and produce offspring while living inside the dog.

“Heartworm testing only detects the presence of adult worms, so a dog that tests negative one year can test positive the following year,” he said.

He said the best way to protect pets is providing preventative medicine.

“Prevention is significantly less expensive than treatment,” Ohms said.

He recommends annual heartworm testing.

“Annual testing is necessary, even when dogs are on heartworm prevention year-round, to ensure that the prevention program is working,” he said.

There are several types of treatment, including a topical liquid applied to the skin, an oral tablet and an injectable. Heartworm medications are highly effective, but dogs can still become infected.

Ohms said missing just one dose of a monthly medication — or giving it late — can leave your dog unprotected.

“Many veterinarians now carry an injectable heartworm preventative that lasts for 6 months — dogs receive two injections per year,” Ohms said. “People may forget to give their dogs their monthly medicine and the injectable improves 12 months of compliant prevention.”

Ohms said cats could also contract heartworms, and they are harder to diagnose in cats.

Katherine Conder, manager at Animal Care and Control, said the county receives many dogs that test heartworm-positive, which makes it harder for them to be adopted.

“Rescues don’t want to pull a dog that’s tested positive for heartworm,” Conder said. “It’s why year-round treatment is important.”

Visit heartwormsociety.org for more information about heartworms disease.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter