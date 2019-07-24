Kid’Cation offers 10 days of family fun and deals

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer A child participates in an activity at a previous Kid'Cation.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau from July 26 through Aug. 4 will host the fifth annual Kid’Cation, a family-friendly getaway designed to bring families to the area with kid-friendly activities.

Visit the St. Louis Regional Airport and get up close and personal with pilots and their planes and chow down on pizza at an adjoining restaurant. Channel your inner pirate on a Mississippi River Cruise. Discover the secrets of trains at the Amtrak Train Day event. Those are just a few of the activities offered by more than 40 businesses.

“We know families are looking for ways to celebrate the last few weeks of summer before school starts up, and Kid’Cation gives them family-friendly vacation options,” Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar said. “Kid’Cation is designed to give families vacation or stay-cation options in the region. It also attracts visitors who are looking for day trips or inexpensive overnight getaways.”

Sweet surprises are in store on the Sweet Treat Trail, where children and their parents can visit candy, popcorn, bakeries and ice cream shops and have the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. Trail maps will be available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or online. Children who visit 6 out of the 12 participating businesses and make a small purchase will receive a signed note on their map. Once six stamps are collected, participants can turn the maps in to the Visitor Center for a prize.

Take your pick of great outdoor fun and travel the Outdoor Adventure Trail. Visit at least three of the participating parks and recreation centers, take a selfie at each, and post your photo on social media using the hashtag #kidcation2019. Then come to the Alton Visitor Center to pick up a special Outdoor Adventure Trail gift.

Kid‘Cation kicks off Friday, July 26, with multiple activities, including Bird Bingo at The Audubon Center at Riverlands, waterfall hikes at The Nature Institute and Alton Little Theater’s production of the classic “The Wizard of Oz.”

Celebrate the 139th birthday of Lucy Haskell at Haskell Park at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 29. A favorite Kid’Cation event, this annual celebration features pony rides, free ice cream, cake and cupcakes, lemonade, music by member of the Alton High Orchestra and Victorian games.

Ride the rails into Alton for Train Day on July 30 at the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center. Train Day will feature model trains, giveaways, train safety representatives and a special visit by an Abraham Lincoln re-enactor, courtesy of Looking for Lincoln. Children can make a special Train Day craft from Party on Broadway, an art studio in Alton that specializes in creative group crafting projects.

Walk the plank or climb aboard the Hakuna Matata for an hour-long pirate cruise down the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Two cruises, one on July 27 and Aug. 3, will take place at 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $18, senior tickets are $16 and tickets for ages 3-17 are $9. Tickets for ages 2 and younger are $4.50. Call (618) 786-7678 for more information.

Kid’Cation also comes with big savings, such as 10 percent off a mini session or monthly tuition at Heavenly Rhythm Dance Studio and 50 percent off Twisted Key Escape Room, both in Collinsville. In Edwardsville, children get $2 off all-access passes at Edison’s Entertainment Complex. Children can swim at Raging Rivers free all week.

Kid ‘Cation is sponsored by Looking for Lincoln, Phillips 66, OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony’s, Liberty Bank, and Alton Memorial Hospital. Visit the website or call the Alton Visitor’s Center at (618) 465-6676 for more information and a list of all events, deals and specials.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter