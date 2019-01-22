King for a day

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Five-year-old Master Gold Wise IV recites Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech from memory during the MLK Day program Jan. 21 at Millennium Temple in Alton.

In August 1963, more than 200,000 people gathered on the national lawn at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to witness a pivotal speech that would become a hallmark of a movement that still marches on.

There weren’t quite as many people gathered at Alton’s Millennium Temple C.O.G.I.C. on Jan. 21 to hear that speech delivered once more, but the impact was nearly as profound as 5-year-old Master Gold Wise IV recited, from memory, the lines of the renowned “I Have A Dream” speech first delivered about 55 years ago by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King was 34 when he delivered those same words of hope and promise that rang out across neighborhoods and communities throughout the country once more to honor him on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Master, a student at Russell Elementary School, was introduced to the crowd of 75-plus attending the commemorative program on Monday by his proud mother, Reona Wise.

Minister Joyce Y. Elliott followed Master’s stunning performance by announcing the winners of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day essay contest hosted by ACHAMPS (All Christians Have A Mission to Provide Services) Ministries. The essay competition was open to all fourth- and fifth-graders in the Alton School District, and 23 students from Kara Forsting’s class at North Elementary School participated. Four of these students attended the MLK Day program and were presented certificates of participation.

Retired Alton educators Mary Buckley and Charlotte Johnson (also a noted local historian) provided judging for this year’s contest. Elliott announced the winning essays, with Carter Sewell placing third and Laney Womack taking second. In attendance was first-place essay contest winner Tariah James.

In fact, the entire program hosted at the church, at 801 Blair Ave. in Alton, featured children for most of the presentation.

After a welcome by Millennium Temple Pastor Dr. J. Michael Porter, Deneen Gates Bolden and Cathy Lydle gave an a capella vocal performance of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” North Elementary fifth-grade honor student Aaliyah Meeks then stepped into her role as mistress of ceremonies for the rest of the day.

Meeks would end up reading King’s quotes throughout the program, including, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. Silent we will no longer be.”

Other young presenters included Amyah Pittman and Rickia Elliott. Pittman shared reasons for the tradition of celebrating King’s birthday and the importance of carrying his legacy forward. The young Elliott read a poem entitled “The Dream Lives On.” Another highlight was West Elementary fifth-grader Amyr Shelby’s praise dance.

Before wrapping up the program and sending attendees back into a bitterly cold but “joyous and beautiful day,” Minister Joyce Elliott shared further remarks.

Elliott addressed today’s state of civil affairs and concerns being witnessed on a national, state and local level.

“In the city of Alton, it is time to review our mission ... to know again why we celebrate Martin Luther King Day,” she said. “Silence does not get us anywhere.”

She pleaded to parents to help carry the lessons of the civil rights movement era forward into the next generation, pointing out it isn’t the teachers who are failing to do so.

“Parents, it is our fault for letting the dream fade,” Elliott said.

Elliott talked about her personal experiences with segregation as a young adult.

“It was not a good era to live in ... it took guts to survive,” she said.

She shared interesting facts about King, including that he visited the former Stratford Hotel in Alton and more than 700 American streets are named after him.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born Michael King on Jan. 15, 1929. At age 15, he began his freshman year in 1944 at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Four years later, he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and went on to study at Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa. He graduated from Crozer in 1951, delivering the valedictory address at the commencement ceremony. He was 22 years old.

King was awarded his doctorate in systematic theology from Boston University at age 26 in 1955. He went on to become a world-renowned peaceful civil rights leader and activist, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at age 35 in 1964.

On April 4, 1968, King was assassinated as he stood on the balcony outside his room at Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. He had delivered one of his other most famous speeches the night before, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” which many say was an eerie premonition of the tragic day to follow.

Excerpts from Tariah James’ first-place essay

“Before the mid-1960s, laws only benefited white males. Although the slaves were finally free, they still were treated differently. Segregation laws were put in place to let minorities know that, just because they were no longer slaves, it did not make them equal to Caucasians. Black people or colored people, as they were called back then, had to drink from different water fountains than white people, they could not eat in the same restaurants as white people, and they could not even go to the same schools as white people.

Martin Luther King Jr. saw the injustice in the way blacks were being treated and he chose to speak against these laws. He believed that we as people should be treated equally. He did not see a color, he saw man, woman, boy, and girl. He showed white people the unfairness in their laws. He also saw how unhappy these laws made colored people.

It was not just enough to be free; colored people should be afforded the same opportunities as whites. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for this issue ... So as you can see, history has shown us that it is OK for us to speak up for what we feel is and isn’t right ... Who knows what will happen. You may even motivate others to change history yourself and teach others how to make laws fairly, too.”

