Kiss and tell

Students and staff at Alton School District’s North Elementary School in Godfrey wrapped up a three-week fundraising drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society on Feb. 1 and sealed it with a kiss — on the snout of a pig.

Well, a few teachers and administrators actually did the pig-kissing, while the school’s entire student body witnessed it in the gymnasium and silently squealed with laughter. The silent squeals were so as not to frighten little Diego the pig.

There were four teachers, one from each grade level, who puckered up and kissed the female Vietnamese potbelly pig. Teachers who raised the least amount of money, for each grade level, had to pucker up for some pig smooches while the school full of pupils stood witness.

Taking part in the potbelly pig puckering were teachers Kim Scheurer from second grade, Nicole Arview from third, Michael Moginot from fourth, and the school’s newest teacher, Brandon Moore, from fifth grade. And just for fun, Principal Heather Johnson and Assistant Principal Ann McLaughlin put on some lip gloss and got in on the kisses, too.

Scheurer, who also coordinated the Jan. 7-25 campaign, said the $2,000 goal was far exceeded, with a total of $3,859 raised. The community service project, known as Pennies for Patients, is designed to raise money for childhood cancer patients.

There were different activities for students and staff to participate in and raise money.

“During week one, each day offered something different,” McLaughlin said. “Kids brought in a nickel to wear a cap all day on Monday, then a dime to wear pajamas on Tuesday, and so on. During week two we sold smelly pencils, or ‘smencils,’ for $1 each. The kids bought tons of those. And for the last week, we had Stuck for a Buck, where the kids got to buy pieces of duct tape to tape staff members to the wall.”

As for Diego the pig, she endured the kisses, and the attention, contently and with seemingly a bit of a smile on her snout.

“Diego, at roughly 2 1/2 months old, was brought in for the occasion by owner Andy Torrez, uncle of North second-grader Nathan Milligan,” Scheurer said. “She is a foster pig living now with Nathan’s uncles, Billy Cato and Andy Torrez. They live on a small farm and have adopted some rescue animals, as well as some foster animals whenever possible. Nathan’s uncles hope to buy a bigger farm soon so that they can take in even more animals.”

