Kreating artwork: Alton resident specializes in jewelry, sculpted pieces and drawings

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Kindig sculpts one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and card holders.

Kindig’s drawings of people capture their emotions as well as their appearance.

Alton resident Debbie Kindig has followed the path of artistic creation her entire life. She has always had an aptitude and interest in art and graphics, even as a child. She makes her artistic works available through her Kindig Kreations offerings.

After graduating from Alton High School, she studied graphics at Illinois Central College and has been employed in that field for more than 40 years. She works in production graphics and copy at the Southern Illinois University Dental School in Alton.

The scope of her artwork spans a variety of interests and mediums.

“I do all kinds of things,” she says, when asked to explain her art.

The diversity of her artistic pieces is testimony to that fact.

She explains she drew well as a child, and some of her first artwork involved pen and ink drawings. Years ago, she worked with renowned local artist Ruth Means to create several calendars.

Her drawings consist of intricately detailed impressions of architecture and people. The architectural pieces reflect the full character of the houses and buildings, along with their settings. The personal portraits capture the emotions of her subjects as well as their appearance.

Her most recent efforts in artistic creation have focused on clay and sculpture. She began several years ago by creating clay sculptures of small animals and progressed to making jewelry.

Her sculpted jewelry offerings are one-of-a-kind pieces incorporating a diverse array of patterns, shapes and colors. Kindig says she draws her inspiration from numerous sources.

“Sometimes I will see a pattern in a dress or a painting or a piece of artwork that gives me an idea for a specific piece,” she says.

The process for creating the jewelry involves kneading and cutting the clay to the desired shape, often using special cutters to arrive at a specific design. The medium is painted and baked to produce attractive and durable pieces. She notes the time it takes to produce a piece depends on its complexity.

Kindig says her interest in creating the pieces is driven by a passion for expressing her artistic nature and a desire to share how she sees the world with others.

“I love doing it,” she says. “I find it therapeutic. The entire process is fascinating, actually.”

She explains she taught herself the methods through information she researched online.

In addition to the jewelry, Kindig creates customized business card holders. Her jewelry and business card holders are available for purchase at Mississippi Mud Pottery in Alton.

Kindig says she can create drawings, jewelry and sculpted pieces specific to a customer’s hobbies, interests or occasions. Provided a picture of a residence or location, she can create a personalized drawing of it. Her card holders include themes for teachers, music and sports.

For more information, visit her Facebook page.

