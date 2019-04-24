L&C’s College for Kids gearing up for another summer

× Expand Photo by S. Paige Allen College for Kids students participate in Restaurant Possible.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division invites children to learn and have fun during its College for Kids program this summer.

The academic enrichment program is designed to keep young minds active this summer as they engage, connect and learn.

“My son has participated in a College for Kids summer camp for the past three years and loves it,” Delfina Dornes said. “He always learns something new and makes new friends. He’s looking forward to another summer of camps and so is my daughter, who is finally old enough.”

College for Kids 2019 will feature returning favorites like Restaurant: Possible, Saddle Up! and Video Game Design. There are also brand-new choices, including Say it with Hands Sign Language, Magic Mystery Camp, Make Your Own TV Commercial and Online Graphic Design.

“Having a program like this in the community is great for families over the summer,” Community Education Coordinator Heather Amburg said. “The fact that there are so many options provides families with multiple children the ability to find an activity that fits every child’s interest. I personally have two children that are looking forward to attending camps this year.”

Weekly classes are scheduled from June 2 to Aug. 1. Individual course formats may vary, but most offerings will meet Monday through Thursday on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The cost of each class varies from $30-$129.

For more information, including how to register, call (618) 468-5701 or visit lc.edu/C4K.

