L&C’s College for Life students take to the stage

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Students in the College for Life program at Lewis and Clark Community College took to the stage in the Ann Whitney Olin Theater at the Hatheway Cultural Center for their spring performance.

Students in Lewis and Clark Community College’s College for Life program showed off their talents in the 2019 Spring Performance on May 7 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Each of the program’s classes were represented in the show, including music, drama, social studies, literature and oral communications. Following the performance, attendees had the chance to enjoy ice cream and view the College for Life artwork on display in the gallery.

To learn more about the program, visit lc.edu/disability.

