L&C’s Community Education division offers diverse course lineup

Nursing student Maddie Clevenger, shown here at the 2019 L&C Honors College Expo, will teach Emergency Medical Spanish for L&C's Community Education division this fall.

From dancing to electrical repairs, the Community Education division of Lewis and Clark Community College has several upcoming courses.

New to the list of offerings is Emergency Medical Spanish, taught by L&C Honors College and nursing student Maddie Clevenger.

“I have fallen in love with nursing during my time in the program and I have been able to take my learning to another level through the honors projects I have completed,” Clevenger said. “Designing this course has combined my love of nursing with my interest in learning about other cultures and languages and forced me to think about nursing care in a different light.”

Emergency Medical Spanish will help participants learn basic conversational and medical Spanish, while covering tips and tricks for creating a rapport with patients who speak another language.

“I have taken four years of Spanish courses throughout high school and college,” Clevenger said. “My previous honors projects have guided me in the direction of teaching, and I am excited to pursue this skill in conjunction with my passion of improving healthcare.”

The course is designed for nursing, paramedicine or EMT students and professionals, but anyone in the emergency medicine field could benefit. No prior experience in Spanish is necessary.

The offering will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 28, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course fee is $50.

Other Upcoming courses

Basic Electrical Repairs — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12-19, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. Instructor: Charles Herring. Course fee: $50.

Plumbing Made Easy – 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. Instructor: Charles Herring. Course fee: $50.

Ballroom Dance Classes: Swing for beginners – 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 15, on L&C’s Godfrey campus. Instructor: William Trent. Course fee: $45.

Canvas Series: Catch the Wave – Three-class painting series: Beach’n It, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13; The Lighthouse, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20; Ocean Sunset, 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Instructor: Gloria Darr. Course fee: $95 for all three or $35 each.

Those interested can register online or over the phone by calling (618) 468-5701.

