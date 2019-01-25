L&C announces Black History Month calendar

× Expand Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services An African dance performance was held in Reid Cafe Feb. 7, 2018, as part of the many events taking place during Black History Month at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to honor Black History Month.

“The major plus about our Black History Month calendar is that every event is free and open to the public,” Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings said. “We want the community to feel welcome at any of the activities.”

The monthlong celebration will kick off at noon Monday, Feb. 4, in Reid Memorial Library, where Madison County Associate Judge Ryan Jumper will discuss the judicial system and present information on career success in the legal field. He will highlight his background as an example, a how-to guide in motivating students to strive for excellence.

L&C students will perform in a Musical Showcase, featuring various genres of music, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

“This is one of the few events we have in the evening, catering to the community,” Hennings said. “Featuring instructor Brenda Lancaster’s voice and choir students, performances will focus on noteworthy genres where African Americans contributed significantly, including soul, R&B, blues and gospel.”

Other calendar highlights include the Underground Railroad Tour on Thursday, Feb. 14. Guide J. E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing noteworthy destinations throughout the Riverbend where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South.

The coach bus will depart at 1 p.m. from the parking lot next to the Security Building on the north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Reservations are required for this event; for information, call Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or email jhenning@lc.edu.

Hennings is asking the public to help those who are battling sickle cell anemia by donating blood and registering to become a bone marrow and organ donor during a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in The Commons.

Leah Becoat’s 3 Purple Coat Productions will integrate performing arts utilizing acting, dance, and song in an historical chronology of Black American culture at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Lewis and Clark Black History Month Calendar

Noon Monday, Feb. 4, Reid Memorial Library — Madison County Associate Judge Ryan Jumper will discuss the judicial system and present information pertaining to career success in the legal field and discuss choosing law as a profession.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, Ann Whitney Olin Theater, Hatheway Cultural Center — A discussion will follow the viewing of “An Outrage,” a 30-minute documentary on lynching and race in America. L&C History Professor Kelly Obernuefemann will facilitate.

12:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, Reid Memorial Library — Communications expert D.C. Cooper will highlight information on the value and importance of becoming proficient in public speaking. Learn how to develop skills to become more confident and competent when speaking in a formal and informal setting will be explored.

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, Reid Café — The East St. Louis Community Performance Ensemble will present interactive dance performances featuring traditional West African drumming, costumes and more. Students will participate as they learn various techniques.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, Hatheway Cultural Center — During this Musical Showcase, L&C students will perform various genres of music — gospel, rap, blues, soul and R&B — which represent the contribution of African Americans across these musical landscapes.

1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 — Attend the Underground Railroad Tour and be amazed at locations throughout the area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. Guide J.E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing these noteworthy destinations. The coach bus for the free tour will depart at 1 p.m. from the parking lot next to the Security Building on the north entrance of L&C’s Godfrey Campus. Reservations are required. Call Jared Hennings, (618) 468-6400, or email jhenning@lc.edu.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Reid Café — If blues is your thing, you won’t want to miss a performance by Big George Brock Jr. His father, George Brock Sr., passed down his love for blues to his son. You’ll see why, as you sway and sing to Big George Brock Jr. and the NKG Band.

WLCA 89.9 FM — College employees and community members have recorded profiles of Black American Moments in history. Some of the personalities include President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Carter G. Woodson and Maya Angelou. Spotlights will run once every 3-4 hours as part of WBGZ Radio’s regular programming throughout February.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter